Bronny James Lists His Top 5 NBA Players Besides LeBron

Even at this stage in his career, LeBron James is often considered either the best or second-best player in the NBA. As for which other players deserve top-five recognition, his son Bronny was able to share his thoughts on that matter.

During a recent livestream, Bronny was asked by his followers to list his top five players in the league. However, the asked him to exclude his father for this list because we’d all have to assume he has LeBron in the top spot.

Bronny’s list may surprise some fans, as he went with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Damian Lillard. It’s important to note that he didn’t rank these players in any order.

The biggest omission from this list has to be Kawhi Leonard. Almost every basketball fan would rank him in their respective top five, especially after he just led the Toronto Raptors to a championship.

Antetokounmpo and Durant are no-brainer picks for this list – assuming the latter is healthy.

Harden is such a prolific scorer that he’s usually in the conversation, whereas Lillard rarely receives this type of attention. That doesn’t mean Lillard doesn’t deserve to be considered one of the best players in the NBA, but he normally falls short of the top five.

The fact that Bronny put Davis in his top five makes a lot of sense. After all, it never hurts to support LeBron’s co-star.

What do you think of Bronny’s top five?