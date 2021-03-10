What Recruiting Experts Are Saying About Bronny James’ Future

Bronny James‘ high school basketball season has unfortunately been cut short by an injury, but the son of the NBA star remains a hot name on the recruiting trail.

The high school sophomore is a 6-foot-2, 165-pound combo guard in the 2023 class (which features the son of a former NBA player at the No. 1 spot).

Bronny James is a five-star prospect in the 247Sports’ Composite Rankings and a four-star prospect per 247Sports’ internal rankings. He’s the No. 27 overall recruit in the class, per the Composite Rankings.

What do recruiting experts think of Bronny James’ future as a prospect? Some of 247Sports’ experts outlined their opinions in a recent story.

Here’s one that stood out:

“It is tough to judge how a player at Bronny James’ age is ultimate going to end up, but that is the projection business that we are in. I expect James to develop into a quality high major player. And with his lineage, there is a strong reason to believe that he will have a blossoming physically and in his game in the upcoming years. What will be interesting to observe is how he deals with the intense pressure and scrutiny from being the son of LeBron James. How he deals with that circumstance will have much to do with how good he becomes. He will have to go through a tough process of defining and becoming who he is as his own individual,” 247Sports analyst Jerry Meyer said.

Bronny James has already received some major scholarship offers, with a couple of schools standing out.

Recently, LeBron admitted that his “long-term” goal is to play in the NBA with his oldest son. That seems like a growing possibility.