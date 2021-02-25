Bronny James Reportedly Suffers Serious Basketball Injury

Sierra Canyon’s basketball team received brutal news this Thursday afternoon regarding one of its top players. Bronny James, the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, will miss a significant period of time due to injury.

According to Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News, James suffered a torn meniscus in his knee and underwent surgery to repair the injury.

The report from Fattal states that James suffered the injury three weeks ago. It’s currently being thought of as a season-ending injury, but that could change depending on when high school basketball in California begins.

James is expected to make a full recovery from this procedure, which is excellent news for the potential-packed sophomore from Sierra Canyon.

CBC (Sierra Canyon's club team) is expected to play in Utah March 5. Bronny will not be playing. NEWS: Sierra Canyon's Bronny James suffers potential season-ending meniscus injury — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) February 25, 2021

It’s tough to tell how many games Bronny will miss until we know when prep basketball in California will be allowed to begin their season.

247Sports currently ranks James as the No. 19 overall recruit and No. 4 combo guard from the 2023 class.

James has Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and UCLA on his list at the moment. The crystal ball prediction from 247Sports gives the edge to the Blue Devils.

While the timing of this injury is unfortunate, James will have plenty of time to build up his value at Sierra Canyon. Of course, we’re wishing him a speedy recovery.