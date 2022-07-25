Bronny James' Team Reportedly Schedules 2 Major Trips

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon reacts after a basket against St. Vincent - St. Mary during The Chosen-1's Invitational at Staples Center on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Bronny James is going to get some major publicity next month.

The son of NBA legend LeBron James will be playing in Paris and London next month.

Bronny's high school team, Sierra Canyon, has reportedly scheduled a trip next month to play games in Paris and London in August.

Additionally, Bronny will be televised on ESPN this Tuesday for a game in Vegas.

"Bronny James and Sierra Canyon will travel to Paris and London next month for games that will be shown on ESPN, per sources. Bronny and Strive for Greatness will also play Tuesday in Vegas in an ESPN game," said Adam Zagoria.

This will be some great exposure for Bronny and solid television for basketball fans.

Bronny's value is starting to increase as of late. However, there's a belief he's going to skip college altogether.

"And it has nothing to do with the type of player he is. I think everybody is in agreement that he is a good player who can impact winning pretty much from Day 1 at the college level," says Adam Finkelstein. "I just think the perception — although we haven't heard anything definitive at all out of Bronny's camp — is that he is not likely to play college basketball. So we will see if that changes in the coming weeks and months. But right now, I have not spoken to any college coaches that think they have a good chance of landing him or even think that it's an especially worthwhile endeavor in terms of recruiting him. So that's the latest on Bronny James."

Regardless of where Bronny ends up, fans will get a chance to see his talent on the court this Tuesday and next month in Paris and London.