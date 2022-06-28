2 Teams Are Listed As Frontrunners For Kevin Durant Trade

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving's decision to exercise his player option should be enough to convince Kevin Durant to remain with the Brooklyn Nets for at least another season. If it's not though, the two-time Finals MVP may consider other options.

A plethora of different oddsmakers have unveiled their odds for where Durant will play next season if he requests a trade.

Bookies.com oddsmaker Adam Thompson recently revealed his hypothetical odds for Durant. Surprisingly, he would have the Miami Heat as the favorite for Durant at +500.

The Los Angeles Clippers would have the second-best odds at +550.

The Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are all in the +800 ballpark.

While the idea of Durant being on the trade block is exciting, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski poured cold water on that scenario this Tuesday.

"Now, Kevin Durant has what he did want: Kyrie Irving back on the Nets for this season. The expectation right now is that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will move forward for the Nets on this roster this year," Wojnarowski said, via RealGM. "But Kevin Durant hasn't talked yet. He hasn't expressed that publicly. This is the outcome he wanted: Irving back on the Nets

Durant has not yet announced his plans for the 2022-23 season, albeit no one really expects him to leave.