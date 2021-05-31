2-Time NBA Champion Has Advice For Kyrie Irving

Vernon Maxwell, a two-time NBA champion, has some advice for Kyrie Irving: “If you feel disrespected then do something about it or it will keep happening.”

Maxwell’s advice comes just a day after a Boston Celtics fan threw a bottle at Irving following the Nets‘ 141-126 win at TD Garden. It was yet another inexcusable act by a fan this postseason.

Irving, understandably, became upset after the bottle came flying inches from his face. But the situation didn’t escalate from there as the Nets guard proceeded to enter the arena’s tunnel. Maxwell thinks he should’ve done more.

The two-time NBA champion told Irving he should take matters into his own hands next time a fan acts out of line.

“It’s just a bottled water right? If you feel disrespected then do something about it or it will keep on happening,” Maxwell said on Twitter on Monday. “Guess how many times a fan made a comment about my stillborn daughter? It cost me some money & a suspension but I sleep fine every night knowing I stood up for her.”

Take a look.

Vernon Maxwell infamously punched fan during a game in 1995. He certainly doesn’t regret it, as he expressed on Twitter on Monday.

The last thing the NBA needs is violence between fans and players. Hopefully, the latest incidents which have led to lifetime bans for fans who crossed the line serve as examples for all fans who may be tempted to say or do something they shouldn’t during games.