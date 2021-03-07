Adam Silver Had Blunt Response To Kyrie Irving’s Suggestion

It doesn’t sound like the NBA is taking Kyrie Irving’s logo suggestion very seriously.

The Brooklyn Nets guard wants the NBA to change its logo, which has long been in the apparent image of Jerry West. Irving, who was extremely close with Kobe Bryant, thinks the league should honor the former Los Angeles Lakers star by changing the logo.

Irving made his position known late in February.

“Gotta Happen, idc what anyone says,” Irving wrote. “BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE.”

“To: All the people who say it is not about color… “BLACK” or “BLACK KINGS” that’s what we call ourselves,” Irving wrote on his original post. “And that’s what oppressors refused to call MY ancestors. BLACK KINGS. Deal with it!”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was asked about Irving’s suggestion at the All-Star festivities in Atlanta this weekend.

It does not sound like the league is taking Irving’s suggestion seriously – at least not right now.

“There are no ongoing discussions right now at the league office,” Silver said, who added: “it just doesn’t feel like the right moment” to change the logo.

Silver says "it just doesn't feel like the right moment" to change the league's logo. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 6, 2021

Fair enough.

The NBA All-Star Game, meanwhile, will tip off at 8 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.