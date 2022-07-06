Adrian Wojnarowski Names Most Logical Kevin Durant Trade

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It has now been almost a week since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Thus far, no deal has emerged.

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are Durant's reported two preferred destinations, but the Toronto Raptors have also been mentioned frequently as a possible fit. In fact, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski thinks they might be the best fit, from a compensation standpoint at least.

On NBA Today on Tuesday, Wojnarowski said a Nets/Raptors trade would be the most "seamless" one for both teams.

He also added that people should "keep watching" the Raptors, per Alex Seixeiro of City News Toronto.

The Raptors have a full complement of first-round picks, plus young talent like OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes, that they can use as ammo to acquire Durant.

In fact, Toronto's willingness to part with Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, could be the difference between them getting a deal done or not.

For now, the Nets and Durant remain in a holding pattern as the franchise tries to sort things out with its best player.