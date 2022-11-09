Look: Al Sharpton Reacts To The Kyrie Irving Controversy

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 09: Rev. Al Sharpton delivers sermon during Sunday Chapel at Howard University Cramton Auditorium on October 09, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has received a ton of criticism over the past week for sharing a link to the movie "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on social media. The film features language that is "untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion."

The Nets ultimately suspended Irving for a minimum of five games. He's expected to return to the team at some point in the future.

TMZ caught up with Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss Irving's recent actions.

Sharpton believes people should always denounce bigotry, no matter where it comes from.

"I think we need to be careful," Sharpton told TMZ. "Those of us that have fought racism in the Black community, we cannot in any way -- even inadvertently -- normalize being bigots against other. I have not said anything other than we got to be consistent."

Sharpton made it sound like Irving should be held accountable for his actions.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Irving met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday to discuss his future in the league.

Silver's meeting with Irving should pave the way for the All-Star guard to "work through his steps on a potential return."