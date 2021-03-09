An NFL Wide Receiver Claims To Have Some Major NBA News

As Allen Robinson awaits his free agent future in the NFL, it appears that he’s taken on a new gig: NBA insider.

On Tuesday morning, the 27-year-old wide receiver claimed to have information about the future landing spot of Andre Drummond. The Cleveland Cavaliers center has been on the trading block for most of the 2020-21 season and hasn’t played in a game since Feb. 12. A deal is expected to be in place before the March 25 trade deadline.

According to Robinson’s “sources,” Drummond plans to sign with the high-powered Brooklyn Nets.

“Per sources, Andre Drummond will be signing with the nets. They get some reinforcement on the defensive end and the glass. Look for them to still be active around the trade deadline lol,” Robinson tweeted on Tuesday.

It’s unclear if Robinson actually know anything about Drummond’s future, or if the 27-year-old was just trying to deflect from his own free agent decision. Either way, sports fans got a good laugh out of the tweet on Tuesday.

The Nets have been tied to Drummond since January, almost immediately after Brooklyn executed a massive deal to land James Harden. The Eastern Conference favorites have stayed busy since, landing Blake Griffin earlier this week.

But Drummond, addresses an even bigger need for the Nets: defense. Although it’s never been considered the seven-footer’s strong suit, he can provide much-needed length to Brooklyn on the back end. With the Nets “Big Three” leading the offense, Drummond would fill an important role on a team with title hopes.

After his “report” on Tuesday, Robinson himself landed an important new deal with the Bears. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chicago will use its franchise tag on the 27-year-old wide receiver, keeping him with the team in 2021.

While he may not have a future as an NBA reporter, Robinson will return as the Bears top pass-catcher next fall.