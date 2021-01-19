Andre Iguodala Explains Why James Harden Will Love Brooklyn

James Harden was clearly not happy with the Houston Rockets this season, which eventually led to him getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets. So, how is he enjoying his new home? Judging off his postgame reaction on Monday night, he’s very content with his current situation.

Following a statement win over the Bucks last night, Harden raved about Kevin Durant’s skillset to the media.

“I know what type of player Kevin Durant is. He’s one of the best players to ever touch a basketball,” Harden said. “It’s God-given, 7-foot, and can basically do everything. For me, it’s not trying to compete with that. It’s allowing Kevin to be the best Kevin he can be.”

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum noticed that Harden was all smiles when talking about Durant during his postgame press conference.

For those wondering why Harden is so happy, Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala has the answer. The former NBA Finals MVP tweeted “You ever played with KD…you gone be smiling like that too! Buddy a god!”

You ever played with KD… you gone be smiling like that too! Buddy a god! — andre (@andre) January 19, 2021

In two games with the Nets this season, Harden is averaging 33.0 points, 13.0 assists and 9.0 rebounds. He’s been nearly unstoppable thus far alongside Durant.

The Nets gave up a handful of assets to land Harden in a blockbuster trade, but the early results just go to show why he was worth that steep price.

Harden and the Nets will be back in action on Wednesday night against the Cavaliers.