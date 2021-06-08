Basketball World Reacts To The Jay Williams Drama

What would the NBA playoffs be without a simmering beef between a current player and a former player-turned-analyst? We’re seeing it play out with Kevin Durant and Jay Williams.

On Get Up! this morning, Williams relayed an apparent story about the time Durant approached him at a holiday party and chastised the ESPN analyst for comparing him to Giannis Antetokounmpo. It didn’t take long for Durant to publicly deny that this happened.

“Mans will do anything to advance their careers in this media shit, wanting to be accepted by an industry that will dispose of you whenever they please,” Durant tweeted. “Keep me out all that corny a** talk about who’s better and legacy and all that dumb a** s**t. I don’t even talk like that.”

Mans will do anything to advance their careers in this media shit, wanting to be accepted by an industry that will dispose of you whenever they please. Keep me out all that corny ass talk about whos better and legacy and all that dumb ass shit. I don’t even talk like that — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 8, 2021

Williams has yet to respond to Durant’s denial. In the meantime, the basketball and sports media world has seized on the conflict.

The consensus opinion seems to be that Durant probably did say this, but it was during a conversation that he intended to stay private. Williams instead brought it up on national television.

Either KD didn’t say this and Jay Williams is lying or Jay Willams went on TV and dimed out a personal convo to make a headline on TV Either way it’s a bad look https://t.co/jWHKg0vYld — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 8, 2021

The more I think about this KD/Jay Williams beef, the more I believe that Jay wasn’t lying bu that it originated from a convo that was believed to always stay private. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) June 8, 2021

Yep. Former athletes that get into roles on TV/digital have to use that “off the record” discernment. But they’re not always taught about that. To them they’re just chopping it up. Slippery slope in access journalism — Mitch Brown (@MitchBTV_) June 8, 2021

I honestly can't believe there are this many people who believe Jay Williams just made up a story about KD on national television. The most likely explanation is easy to figure, and Jay lying knowing that KD would see/hear is definitely not it. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) June 8, 2021

C'mon now Jay Williams tell me this ain't so Joe 😬😬 #SomebodyIzLyyyyyin🙈🙊🙉 https://t.co/sTOpcJcBxV — Stacey King (@Stacey21King) June 8, 2021

Man I thought #JayWill and #KD were cool !!! Sheesh man — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) June 8, 2021

Durant and Williams were reported to have a close relationship in the past, but we’re going to guess they aren’t on the best terms right now.