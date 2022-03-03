The Spun

Ben Simmons Considered Week To Week: NBA World Reacts

Philadelphia 76ers star forward Ben Simmons.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 05: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers walks up the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)

Despite being traded to a new team, former Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons remains out of the starting lineup.

Simmons has yet to make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets after being traded to the team in February. According to a new report from ESPN, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be back any time soon.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, ESPN reported Simmons is “week-to-week” regarding a potential return. It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the latest report about Simmons.

Some believe he’ll be immediately available on March 11 – the day after the Nets face off against the 76ers in Philadelphia.

“He’ll be available March 11th,” one fan said.

Simmons doesn’t want anything to do with playing against #76ers!” another fan said.

One fan raised an important question: what if the Nets face the 76ers in the playoffs?

“This is so stupid. What if they match up in the playoffs?” the fan asked.

The Nets are currently 32-31, which is good for eighth in the Eastern Conference.

When will Simmons come back?

