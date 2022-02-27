It may still take a bit before Ben Simmons make his Brooklyn Nets debut.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Simmons is dealing with some soreness in his back that requires some strengthening. Until that happens, he’ll be out of the lineup.

Sources: Nets star Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness in reconditioning process that requires further strengthening of the area over a period of time before return to action. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2022

This means that Simmons likely won’t get to face his former team on March 10th. That’s when the Nets and 76ers will go at it for the first time since the blockbuster Simmons-for-Harden trade went down.

The back soreness first came up when he was attempting to force a trade out of Philadelphia earlier this year. He was getting close to a return a few days ago, but this was before the setback came up.

It didn’t take long for the NBA world to give their reactions to this news.

This is not good for Ben. If he is going to ever play, playing here would get him past a lot of stuff & if he is really hurt, why wasn’t he keeping himself in top shape? https://t.co/mKXqhjycgI — Tyrone Johnson (@TyJohnsonNews) February 27, 2022

The Nets are currently 31-29, which is good for eighth in the Eastern Conference.

They’re looking to snap their two-game losing streak against the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.