Ben Simmons ‘Dealing With Back Soreness’: NBA Fans React

Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons on the bench.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets speaks with Patty Mills #8 on the bench during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center on February 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

It may still take a bit before Ben Simmons make his Brooklyn Nets debut.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Simmons is dealing with some soreness in his back that requires some strengthening. Until that happens, he’ll be out of the lineup.

This means that Simmons likely won’t get to face his former team on March 10th. That’s when the Nets and 76ers will go at it for the first time since the blockbuster Simmons-for-Harden trade went down.

The back soreness first came up when he was attempting to force a trade out of Philadelphia earlier this year. He was getting close to a return a few days ago, but this was before the setback came up.

It didn’t take long for the NBA world to give their reactions to this news.

The Nets are currently 31-29, which is good for eighth in the Eastern Conference.

They’re looking to snap their two-game losing streak against the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.

