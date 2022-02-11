Look: Ben Simmons Has A New Number With Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons doesn’t just have a new team, the former No. 1 overall pick has a new jersey number.

On Friday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Simmons will wear No. 10 for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. It’s still unclear as to when Simmons will make his debut with the team.

This is the first time that Simmons will not wear No. 25 since his days at Montverde Academy.

Simmons refused to play for the 76ers this season, telling reporters he wasn’t mentally ready to play in Philadelphia again. He’ll continue to work with his therapist, but the expectation is that he’ll get mentally ready to play in Brooklyn.

According to ESPN, Simmons has already talked to Nets star Kevin Durant and general manager Sean Marks. That’s a good sign that he’s going to play this season.

During his time with the 76ers, Simmons averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. His main flaw is that he still hasn’t developed a jump shot.

Perhaps we’ll see the best version of Simmons later this year.