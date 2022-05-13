Ben Simmons Reportedly Sold His House To MLB Star

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons is officially ready to embrace the next chapter of his life. It was reported this week that he sold his house in Moorehead, New Jersey.

Interestingly enough, Simmons sold his house in New Jersey to Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos.

Castellanos, who signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Phillies in March, is purchasing the house for roughly $4.55 million.

It's a 10,500 square-foot mansion that features six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a movie lounge gaming room and ventilated smoke lounge.

A few photos of Simmons' old home were shared on social media.

This is an awesome place for Castellanos to purchase, especially since he'll be in Philly for the foreseeable future.

As for Simmons, his future is tied to Brooklyn.

Simmons recently underwent surgery to repair a herniated disc in his back. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the recovery time for the All-Star point guard is three to four months.