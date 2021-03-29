Blake Griffin joined the Brooklyn Nets last week, sparking criticism from NBA fans – including Stephen A. Smith – sick and tired of super-teams.

The Nets really don’t need any more help. As long as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden are all healthy for the postseason, they’re going to make a run to the championship.

Regardless, Brooklyn still wants as much help it can get. It went out and added both Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge last week, angering plenty of NBA fans along the way.

Griffin, meanwhile, is confused by the anger. He told Brian Lewis of the New York Post all he’s heard from NBA fans these past few years is how bad a player he is. Now that he’s signed with Brooklyn, fans are claiming it’s “not fair.”

“It’s kind of funny to me, because for the last couple years all I’ve heard is how bad I am. You sign with this team and everybody’s like, ‘that’s not fair!’ ” Griffin said, via NYPost.com. “People say whatever they want. I don’t put a whole lot of value in other people’s opinions.”

Blake had the perfect response to the Nets’ critics 😅 (via @NYPost_Lewis) pic.twitter.com/Rri7azCbuO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 29, 2021

It is kind of funny how many NBA fans believe Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge will make all the difference. Let’s be honest – both are way past their prime and probably won’t make much of an impact during the postseason.

If there’s a move NBA fans should be angry over, it’s the Los Angeles Lakers‘ addition of Andre Drummond. The Lakers’ starting lineup, when healthy, consists of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The size alone is going to be tough to match up against.

Yes, the Nets added two former All-Stars, but Drummond is better than both at the moment. Plus, Brooklyn’s championship odds were already strong prior to the Griffin and Aldridge additions.