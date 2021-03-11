Blake Griffin Names Player Who Was Recruiting Him The Hardest

When the second half of the NBA season gets underway, Blake Griffin will trying to help bring a championship to Brooklyn.

Griffin had multiple contending teams interested in him after he secured a buyout from the Detroit Pistons. In the end, it was the Nets that won out.

It seems that Kevin Durant was a driving force for making that happen. On Wednesday, Griffin told reporters that of all the Nets players, KD did most of the recruiting.

This isn’t too surprising, given Durant’s history of trying to lure players to join him.

Blake Griffin says KD was the biggest recruiter. Adds Steve Nash told him his role is to be a short-roller, facilitate, set screen and pop, basically just fill all the gaps. #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) March 11, 2021

Griffin, who will wear No. 2 with Brooklyn, is expected to be used as a power forward or small-ball center off the bench.

He won’t be available for the Nets’ first game back tomorrow against the Boston Celtics, but we should get to see Griffin make his Brooklyn debut soon.

The six-time All-Star is not the player he was in LA, or even with Detroit two years ago. However, there’s hope he can be an impactful piece in a limited role with his new team.