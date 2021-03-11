The Spun

Blake Griffin Names Player Who Was Recruiting Him The Hardest

Blake Griffin attending an Oklahoma Sooners game.MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: NBA player Blake Griffin attends the College Football Playoff Semifinal between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

When the second half of the NBA season gets underway, Blake Griffin will trying to help bring a championship to Brooklyn.

Griffin had multiple contending teams interested in him after he secured a buyout from the Detroit Pistons. In the end, it was the Nets that won out.

It seems that Kevin Durant was a driving force for making that happen. On Wednesday, Griffin told reporters that of all the Nets players, KD did most of the recruiting.

This isn’t too surprising, given Durant’s history of trying to lure players to join him.

Griffin, who will wear No. 2 with Brooklyn, is expected to be used as a power forward or small-ball center off the bench.

He won’t be available for the Nets’ first game back tomorrow against the Boston Celtics, but we should get to see Griffin make his Brooklyn debut soon.

The six-time All-Star is not the player he was in LA, or even with Detroit two years ago. However, there’s hope he can be an impactful piece in a limited role with his new team.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.