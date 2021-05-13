Look: Blake Griffin’s Shoes Went Viral Last Night

The NBA regular season is winding down as teams are jockeying for final position in the standings. But for Brooklyn Nets big man Blake Griffin, this last week gave him the perfect opportunity to show off some new kicks.

In the Nets game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, Griffin donned a pair of Jordan 35’s, that paid homage to the 2007 comedy Superbad. The “McLovin” inspired shoes were primarily blue and white, but came with a special addition.

Griffin’s kicks featured his own information printed on a Hawaii ID, referencing one of the best comedic moments in the movie. Fogell, one of the main characters, shows off his new fake Hawaii ID with the name “McLovin” printed at the top, making for one of the funniest parts in the film.

For the six-time NBA All Star, the ID read “McGriffin.”

Take a look, courtesy of Nick DePaula:

Wow. Blake Griffin has “McLovin” 35s on tonight — with his own Hawaii ID info. pic.twitter.com/ghrgjaSjfR — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) May 13, 2021

Overall, the shoes look pretty good and props to Griffin for his dedication to the theme. The kicks also might’ve helped the Nets big man on the court on Thursday.

Griffin scored 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, adding four assists and three rebounds, in 20 minutes of action in Brooklyn’s 128-116 win over the Spurs. The 32-year-old wasn’t needed much down the stretch with the game comfortably in hand.

The Nets are now 46-24 and hold the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with two games to play in the regular season. Brooklyn seems to be getting back to full strength just in time for the playoffs, making the group one of the scariest in the league.

If “McGriffin” makes another appearance in the postseason, the rest of the NBA should be wary.