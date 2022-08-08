Breaking: Kevin Durant Reportedly Gives Nets An Ultimatum

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A little more than a month before he requested a trade, Kevin Durant has reportedly given the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Durant met with Nets owner Joe Tsai on Saturday, and during the conversation, said the franchise must choose between him and the duo of general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

"Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction," Charania tweeted. "The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me -- or the GM and coach."

Durant's reported demand comes one year after he signed a four-year contract extension with Brooklyn.

It also seems a bit hypocritical, considering he reupped with the Nets under the current leadership and has been heavily influential in several major personnel moves over the last couple of seasons.

The Nets did speak with other teams following Durant's trade request on June 30, but their reported asking price for the superstar forward was so high, no deal materialized.