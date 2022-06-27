Breaking: Kyrie Irving Makes Decision On Brooklyn Nets Future

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It looks like this whole recent Kyrie Irving saga was much ado about nothing.

After reports and rumors that Irving might be leaving Brooklyn and that the Nets had given him permission to seek sign-and-trade deals with other teams, the All-Star point guard is opting into his 2022-23 option, according to Shams Charania.

"Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant," Charania said.

Irving also provided a statement on his decision to the NBA insider.

“Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow," he said. "I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even.”

We're going to venture a guess that Kyrie: A.) Did not find a robust sign-and-trade market and B.) Realized he would be insane to pass up on that much money.

Nets fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as they will remain Eastern Conference contenders with Kyrie and KD for at least one more season.

Irving will not have to miss games due to New York City's vaccine mandate in 2022-23, which should be an obvious benefit to Brooklyn. However, the Nets front office is going to have to supplement their cast of role players around Irving and Durant in order to emerge out of the East.