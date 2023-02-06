Breaking: Kyrie Irving Trade Hasn't Been Finalized Yet

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles downcourt against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks agreed to a Kyrie Irving trade on Sunday, but it has yet to be ratified.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is a logical explanation for the trade not being finalized: a third team could get involved.

"Nets-Mavs trade still hasn’t been made official with league office because Nets are evaluating opportunities to expand deal w/ a third team," Wojnarowski tweeted. "Teams are expected to make two-way deal official in next couple of hours – unless Nets find something bigger to fold into it."

By all accounts, the Nets are looking to be buyers ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, so they might be looking to add another player or draft asset(s) by getting a third team involved.

There's also a financial incentive to expanding the trade, as outlined by ESPN's Kevin Pelton.

"Expanding this trade would allow the Nets to aggregate the salaries of Spencer Dinwiddie and/or Dorian Finney-Smith with other players," Pelton said. "Once it's finalized, they could no longer be aggregated (though there are some workarounds for that)."

Longtime NBA insider Marc Stein is also reporting that the Nets have explored the possibility of sending Dinwiddie and draft picks to Toronto in exchange for 2022 All-Star guard Fred VanVleet.

This should be fun. Stay tuned.