Breaking: Nets Announce James Harden’s Game 5 Status

Brooklyn’s big three has dwindled down to just one. Both James Harden and Kyrie Irving have been ruled out of Tuesday’s pivotal Game 5, according to insider Malika Andrews.

Harden has played just 43 seconds of the entire series thus far. He landed awkwardly in the first minute of Game 1, and has subsequently missed every minute of the series since.

Irving, meanwhile, suffered an ankle sprain in Game 4, which caused him to miss most of the second half. He’ll also miss Game 5 on Tuesday.

That means Kevin Durant will be on his own Tuesday night. The Nets will need big-time performances from key role players like Joe Harris and Blake Griffin to get past the Bucks.

We’ve seen Kevin Durant in this position before throughout his career. He’s shined in these opportunities, but wasn’t able to deliver his Nets the victory on Sunday.

Injuries have played a major role in this year’s postseason, already. The Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t get past the first round when Anthony Davis went down with an injury and LeBron James wasn’t 100 percent.

Even before the playoffs started, key players like Boston’s Jaylen Brown and Denver’s Jamal Murray went out with season-ending injuries.

It’s still unclear how much longer both James Harden and Kyrie Irving will be out. But the clock is already ticking.

Milwaukee’s on a mission, and will no doubt pour in an all-out effort to take advantage of the opportunity Tuesday night. The Nets had better be ready for what’s coming their way.

Tune into TNT Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET to catch the Bucks and Nets square off in Game 5.