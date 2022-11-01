Breaking: Nets Have Made A Decision On Steve Nash

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Steve Nash follows the action against Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of a pre season game at Staples Center on October 3, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets have fired head coach Steve Nash just seven games into the 2022-23 season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the franchise's massive decision.

According to Wojnarowski, this was a mutual decision for Nash and the Nets.

Nets general manager Sean Marks thanked Nash for his contributions in a press release.

"We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons," Marks said. "Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure. Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time. We wish Steve, Lilla and their family all the best in the future."

In his own statement, Nash said, "It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I'm incredibly grateful for."

Nash will finish his tenure as the head coach of the Nets with a 94-67 record.

Jacque Vaughn will be the Nets' head coach for tonight's game against the Bulls.