Breaking: Steve Nash Agrees To NBA Head Coaching Deal

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly signed a former Hall of Fame point guard to be their next head coach. However, it’s probably not the one you’re thinking of.

Brooklyn has reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with legendary NBA point guard Steve Nash.

Nash, 46, played in the NBA from 1996-2015. He was a two-time league MVP and an eight-time All-Star. Nash, a British Columbia native, has no official head coaching experience.

The Nets had been linked to former NBA star point guard Jason Kidd, too, as well as Tyron Lue. However, the Eastern Conference franchise is going with an out-of-the-box hire in Nash.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news.

Hall of Fame guard Steve Nash has signed a four-year contract to become the next coach of the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 3, 2020

The Nets are reportedly keeping one of their top assistant coaches on staff, as well.

Jacque Vaughn will stay as the lead assistant and become the league’s best compensated assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/t24W26mwwp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 3, 2020

Brooklyn had reportedly been pushing for Nash to make the jump into head coaching, per Wojnarowski.

“In recent weeks, Nets owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks have been aggressive in recruiting Nash to make the leap that he had so far resisted in his retirement: head coaching,” Wojnarowski added.

Brooklyn is coming off a first-round playoff series loss, but the Nets will get Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back in 2020-21. And that team will now be coached by one of the best point guards in NBA history.