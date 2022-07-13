Brian Windhorst Paints Bleak Picture Of Kevin Durant's Trade Market

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 10: ESPN Sideline Reporter Brian Windhorst looks on before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 10, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Two weeks ago, Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Brian Windhorst provided an update on this situation.

Although Durant is one of the best players in the game, his trade market isn't very rich at this moment.

"The market for Durant has not been as lucrative as the Nets were hoping," Windhorst said on Get Up.

Windhorst added that the latest vibe out of Brooklyn is that it's prepared to run it back next season with Durant still on the roster.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Durant would like to be traded to the Phoenix Suns.

"The only thing is I’ve heard from people who would know is that KD has his heart set on Phoenix," Fischer said.

When Durant's trade request went public, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the Nets will work with the All-Star forward to find a trade.

If the Nets can't receive a fair offer for Durant, this saga might linger into training camp.