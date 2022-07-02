Brian Windhorst Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Play Next

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 10: ESPN Sideline Reporter Brian Windhorst looks on before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 10, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Earlier this week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst hinted that Kevin Durant's situation with the Brooklyn Nets was unresolved. Well, he was right.

On Thursday, Durant officially requested a trade from the Nets. The front office is expected to work with him to find a deal that benefits both parties.

During a recent appearance on ESPN Radio, Windhorst shared his thoughts on what's next for Durant. He thinks we'll see the two-time Finals MVP join one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

"I believe, ultimately, that Kevin Durant will be a Phoenix Sun," Windhorst said, via Sarah Kezele.

Phoenix was listed as one of Durant's preferred landing spots. He's also interested in potentially joining the Miami Heat.

If Durant gets traded to the Suns, it'll be interesting to see what gets sent back to the Nets in return.

The Suns have a plethora of intriguing players they could move in order to acquire Durant, such as Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson. They could even move Deandre Ayton in a sign-and-trade scenario.

Do you think Durant will end up in Phoenix for the 2022-23 season?