Brian Windhorst Reveals Nets' Preference For Kevin Durant Trade

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Even though Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, there's no guarantee a deal will be made this offseason.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the trade market for Durant has not lived up to the Nets' expectations. As a result, the team's front office would prefer to keep the two-time Finals MVP on their roster.

"As for Kevin Durant, here's what there is: nothing," Windhorst said on Get Up. "There is no movement here. The executives are leaving Summer League. The executives are going on vacation."

Windhorst continued: "At this point, the Nets' preferred situation is for Kevin Durant to stay with them. There is no trade they they've got that they like."

If Durant's willing to mend the fences with the Nets, he could potentially stay in Brooklyn for the 2022-23 season.

However, it was previously reported that Durant's preference is to end up on the Phoenix Suns.

"The Phoenix Suns, from everything I've been told, are his No. 1 preferred destination," Shams Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. "There's a desire to play with Devin Booker, to play with Chris Paul."

Durant is currently under contract through the 2025-26 season.