Stephen A. Smith Isn’t Happy With Today’s Nets News At All

Once upon a time, the NBA basically forbade super teams and did all it could to achieve balance. The story has since evolved. Look no further than the Brooklyn Nets.

On Dec. 11, 2011, the Los Angeles Lakers orchestrated a three-team trade that landed Chris Paul in L.A alongside Kobe Bryant. The late David Stern stepped in at the 11th hour and vetoed the trade to stop the Lakers from becoming too powerful. That sort of league management is a thing of the past.

The Brooklyn Nets have acquired Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden all within the past two years. Then came the buyout market this month, in which both Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge became free agents. Brooklyn took advantage by signing both former star forwards, adding them to a front court that’s already led by former star DeAndre Jordan. In simple terms, the Brooklyn Nets are stacked and have no excuse to not win the championship this season.

Stephen A. Smith is not happy with how the Aldridge sweepstakes played out this week. He said the Nets are “buying a championship” this year in a new video.

Smith isn’t happy. Take a look.

Let’s be honest, the Nets aren’t the first team that’s tried to “buy” a championship. Super teams have been a thing in the NBA for years.

The Golden State Warriors didn’t exactly start the trend, but they did exaggerate it by landing Kevin Durant and adding him to a lineup that already featured prime Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The Los Angeles Lakers followed suit when they sold the house to acquire Anthony Davis in 2019 to pair with LeBron James. They then added Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol this past off-season.

Sure, the Nets may be overdoing it at this point, but it won’t matter if they go onto win a championship. Failing to do so, on the other hand, would be a complete and utter disaster.