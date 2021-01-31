The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Announce Injury Update For James Harden

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the first half against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on January 16, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. This is his first game with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets have been riding high ever since James Harden arrived, but will now have to see how the team functions without him as he deals with an injury.

According to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Harden is out for tonight’s game against the Washington Wizards. Per the report, Harden has a left thigh contusion.

Harden is averaging 24.3 points, 11.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game since joining the Nets earlier this month. He’s led the team in assists in each of his eight games for the team.

The Nets are 6-2 since acquiring Harden in that blockbuster trade with the Houston Rockets. They are currently 13-8 overall.

As James Harden deals with his injury, the pressure and attention will once again be on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Durant has been as dominant as we expected he would. He’s averaging a team-leading 30.5 points per game and the team is 10-5 when he sees the court.

Kyrie, as always, is the wildcard of the team. The Nets are 8-5 with him on the court, but are still getting plenty of points out of him.

The upcoming week is a pretty critical one for the Nets. After Washington, they have games against the LA Clippers, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

Winning any or all of those games will be a lot easier if James Harden recovers from his injury by then.

Can the Nets win tonight’s game without Harden?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.