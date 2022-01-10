Brooklyn Nets Announce James Harden Injury News

With most of their roster back from a COVID-19 outbreak and Kyrie Irving returning to action, the Brooklyn Nets finally looked to be nearing full strength this week.

However, that was before the team announced an injury update for James Harden on Monday night.

According to the Nets official injury report, Harden has been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The star guard is reportedly dealing with a left knee hyperextension.

Update to the Status Report for tonight's game at Portland: Harden (left knee hyperextension) – OUT — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 10, 2022

It’s certainly possible that the Nets are simply resting Harden on Monday, on the second night of a back-to-back. Brooklyn just played yesterday at home against the San Antonio Spurs and Harden played nearly 44 minutes of the overtime contest.

However, it was curious to see the Nets add the nine-time All-Star to their injury list over an hour after releasing the initial report. It’s difficult to speculate about why the team might’ve done that, but perhaps head coach Steve Nash will address the decision later this evening.

Harden has been much improved since his tepid start to the campaign and has been a steadying force to an otherwise tumultuous year for the Nets. In 34 games this season, he’s averaging 22.4 points, 9.7 assists and 8.1 rebounds per contest.

Without Harden in the mix, Kevin Durant and Irving will have to carry the load in Portland on Monday night. Tip off for Nets-Blazers is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.