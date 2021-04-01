Kevin Durant hasn’t played in almost two months. Kyrie Irving‘s already missed 15 games this season. James Harden is the latest to be added to the Brooklyn Nets‘ injury list.

Harden will not play tonight when the Nets take on the Charlotte Hornets. The Nets superstar has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, per NBA reporter Malika Andrews.

“James Harden (hamstring) has been ruled out of the Nets game against the Hornets tonight, the team says,” Andrew said via Twitter. “He exited last night’s game against the Rockets early due to hamstring tightness.” Of all the Nets players who deserve a rest, it’s James Harden. He’s played at least 39 minutes in six of Brooklyn’s last nine games.

James Harden (hamstring) has been ruled out of the Nets game against the Hornets tonight, the team says. He exited last night’s game against the Rockets early due to hamstring tightness. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 1, 2021

James Harden has inserted himself into the NBA MVP conversation, thanks to his terrific play in Brooklyn thus far. The superstar guard is averaging 25.9 points to go along with 11.1 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game this season.

As long as the Nets are healthy, they should make a run to the NBA Finals, but that’s a big if. Kevin Durant hasn’t played since early February. He’s the fuel that’ll make the Nets go. If he can’t return to full health, Brooklyn’s in trouble.

Right now, the Nets aren’t in any rush to return him or Harden to the lineup, though. They can rest both for a significant amount of time, given the Nets’ current standing in the Eastern Conference.