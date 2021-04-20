Brooklyn Nets Announce Update On Star Guard James Harden

The story surrounding the Brooklyn Nets began as a fairytale and has since transitioned to an injury-ridden saga. Fortunately, the ending hasn’t been written just yet, but there is new cause for concern.

James Harden left the Nets-Knicks contest on Apr. 5 with hamstring tightness. He hasn’t played since. Brooklyn has gone 3-3 during that span.

Harden’s injury was previously believed to be minor, and it may still be. But the Nets announced a concerning new update on the All-Star guard on Tuesday night.

Harden apparently suffered a “setback” during recent on-court rehab activity. He will be out “indefinitely” as a result.

“Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden experienced a setback while conducting an on-court rehab session on Monday,” the Nets announced on Tuesday. “Following an evaluation today which included an MRI, Harden will remain out indefinitely. Updates regarding his status will be provided as appropriate.”

James Harden Medical Update: pic.twitter.com/bQqj1BZ0ch — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 20, 2021

Brooklyn’s big three has played just seven games together this season. That’s major cause for concern as the postseason approaches.

The Nets have just 15 regular-season games remaining. James Harden is now out indefinitely. It’s plausible he doesn’t return to the court until next month.

The reality is Brooklyn isn’t battle tested. Waiting until the postseason, whether unintentional or not, to fight through adversity usually doesn’t pan out too well. Just use the 2019-20 Clippers as evidence.

Right now, though, all that matters is getting a healthy Harden in time for the playoffs. Without him, the Nets are probably toast.