Brooklyn Nets Forward Is Sitting Out Of Games In Orlando

When the Brooklyn Nets take the floor to resume the 2019-20 season, they will do so without the services of veteran forward Wilson Chandler.

Chandler has informed the Nets he won’t be playing in the Orlando bubble next month, according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews. It seems like his decision is related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As difficult as it will be to not be with my teammates, the health and well-being of my family has to come first,” Chandler told Andrews. “Thank you to the Nets organization for understanding and supporting me in this decision, and I will be watching and rooting for our team in Orlando.”

Chandler signed a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets last summer. After serving a 25-game PED suspension, he played in 35 games for Brooklyn before the season was stopped in March, averaging 5.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per appearance.

The 33-year-old Chandler is one of several players who have elected to opt out of the season restart, along with Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley, Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza and Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans.

Recently, Chandler expressed support for teammate Kyrie Irving, who reportedly voiced his concerns about resuming the season amid the pandemic and the ongoing nationwide civil unrest.

“Crazy to me how fans, ex players and players criticized Kyrie for voicing his opinion,” Chandler tweeted. “A opinion that wasn’t wrong at all. Who cares if you didn’t like his delivery or the way he went about it. With everything that’s going on from police brutality to COVID he had the backbone to speak his mind. Whether I’m on the court playing or not I respect and support his opinion.”

Currently, the Brooklyn Nets are 30-34 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

The 2019-20 NBA season is expected to restart on July 30.