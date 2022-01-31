The Brooklyn Nets have fallen into a four game losing streak as injuries take their toll on the team’s top stars. Ahead of tomorrow’s big road game, the Nets got some even more concerning news.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge missed practice on Monday. He is reportedly in Arizona getting an MRI done on his injured ankle.

Aldridge played 15 minutes off the bench in yesterday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors. He had nine points, five rebounds and one assist with two blocks.

The 36-year-old center has already missed over a dozen games due to injuries and rest. He’s averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season. Most of the numbers he’s putting up are the lowest since his rookie season in Portland.

LaMarcus Aldridge is not at practice. He’s in Arizona on his way to get an MRI on his ankle. #nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) January 31, 2022

On its own, the injury to LaMarcus Aldridge isn’t world-ending for the Brooklyn Nets. But when you factor in everyone else who’s ailing, the Nets could be in trouble.

Megastar Kevin Durant is still out with his knee injury while James Harden is day-to-day with a hand injury. Starting guard Joe Harris is out indefinitely with an ankle injury.

Kyrie Irving might be able to carry load (so long as the Nets are playing on the road), but he can’t do it alone.

The Nets have already fallen into sixth in the Eastern Conference. The sooner they heal up, the sooner they can make a run at a top seed.