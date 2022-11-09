Brooklyn Nets Have Chosen A New Head Coach

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Kevin Durant #7 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets look on with the referee during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on December 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Moments ago, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Jacque Vaughn will officially be their head coach for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

"Jacque's basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a press release. "He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball."

Vaughn was named acting head coach of the Nets on Nov. 1. So far, he has led the team to a 2-2 record season.

Overall, Vaughn has a 67-163 record as a coach in the NBA.

It was reported last week that Brooklyn had interest in hiring suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Clearly, the franchise changed its decision.

The Nets parted ways with head coach Steve Nash earlier this season. Time will tell if Vaughn can get the best out of this star-studded roster in Brooklyn.

At the moment, the Nets are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.