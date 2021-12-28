Brooklyn Nets Announce Significant Tuesday Roster News

Like many other NBA teams, the Brooklyn Nets have been hit hard by COVID-19 recently, losing several players to health and safety protocols.

Fortunately, Brooklyn appears ready to add some significant pieces back to the mix. The team announced Tuesday that Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have all cleared protocols.

Durant hasn’t played since December 16, while Aldridge has been out since December 12. Irving, meanwhile, hasn’t played all season.

The All-Star point guard has not been vaccinated, which means he wouldn’t be able to play home games due to New York City’s vaccination rules. Facing a roster decimated by COVID absences, the Nets recently announced they would be willing to welcome Irving back as a part-time player this season.

No sooner did Irving try to return to the team, however, he tested positive for the coronavirus and had to miss time.

Nets head coach Steve Nash said on Monday that Irving would need “close to two weeks” after returning to become ready to play games.

Currently, the Nets are 23-9 and in first place in the Eastern Conference. They have looked like a legitimate title contender all year, and are now on the verge of getting two stars back, although Kyrie will only be available for certain games.

It’s a good time to be a Brooklyn fan.