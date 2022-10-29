Brooklyn Nets Not Happy With What Kyrie Irving Posted To Social Media

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is receiving a lot of backlash for promoting a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The film is apparently "stuffed with antisemitic tropes."

Nets owner Joe Tsai actually took his thoughts on Irving's actions to Twitter.

Tsai said he's disappointed by Irving's support of the film.

"I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation," Tsai wrote. "I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion."

The team also issued a statement on Friday.

"The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech," the statement read. "We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL (Anti-Defamation League), who have been supportive during this time."

Irving has not yet faced questions from the media about his recent endorsement.

The Nets will play the Pacers this Saturday evening. Perhaps reporters will ask him about this situation during his postgame press conference.