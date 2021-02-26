The Brooklyn Nets‘ star-powered trio consisting of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving has played just seven games together so far this season.

Unfortunately for the team, that number won’t be changing any time soon. On Friday afternoon, the Nets announced that Kevin Durant won’t return to the starting lineup until after the All-Star break.

“After a routine follow-up MRI on his left hamstring, it was determined that Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will require an additional recovery period that will result in him remaining out through the NBA All-Star break,” the Nets said inn a statement.

“The latest images provided a clearer picture of the hamstring and while we are confident that Durant will return at full strength, this extra recovery time will allow him at the level at which he has been playing this season once he returns. Durant will continue to undergo rehabilitation and will be re-assessed following the break.”

The Nets have been without Durant for the entire month of February. His last game came back on January 31, when he led the team with 37 points in a loss to the Washington Wizards.

In 12 games without Durant on the floor, the Nets own a 9-3 record. Brooklyn has won its last eight games as James Harden has inserted himself in the MVP conversation with an incredible run.

Durant could return after the All-Star break in a game against the Boston Celtics on March 11.