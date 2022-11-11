Brooklyn Nets Owner Issues Statement After Meeting With Kyrie Irving

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

It was recently reported that Kyrie Irving met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver. On Friday, it was announced that he also met with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai.

Tsai announced on Twitter that he spent "quality time" with Irving on Thursday.

After sitting down with Irving this week, Tsai believes the All-Star guard doesn't have any beliefs of hate towards the Jewish community. As a result, they will work together towards a process of healing.

"Clara and I met with Kyrie and his family yesterday," Tsai wrote. "We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group.

"The Nets and Kyrie, together with the NBA and NBPA, are working constructively toward a process of forgiveness, healing and education."

The Nets initially suspended Irving for a minimum of five games. They said his suspension would last until he "satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct."

While it sounds like Irving will eventually return to the hardwood, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said there's skepticism he'll play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

A new update on Irving's availability should be provided by the Nets later this weekend.