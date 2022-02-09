Brooklyn Nets Release James Harden Injury Update

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden has not played in a week due to a hamstring issue. He has already been ruled out for tomorrow night’s game against Washington.

It will be the fourth-straight game Harden misses due to injury. Of course, there’s also a chance that by the time the Nets tip off against the Wizards tomorrow, Harden will no longer be a member of the organization.

Brooklyn Nets say James Harden (hamstring) will miss his fourth straight game tomorrow in Washington. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 9, 2022

The high-scoring southpaw has been the subject of rampant trade speculation recently, much of it centered around a hypothetical deal with the Philadelphia 76ers involving Ben Simmons.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said earlier today that the two sides are “absolutely” engaged in trade talks, despite on-the-record denials from parties close to the situation.

One of those denials came from Nets head coach Steve Nash, who said on Sunday that Harden will not be traded. Nash also said he doesn’t anticipate Brooklyn’s roster changing at all before tomorrow’s 3 p.m. ET deadline.

We’ll see if his statements prove to be correct in the next 22 hours or so.