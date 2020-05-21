Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Eyeing Trade For All-Star Guard

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly eyeing a trade for a third All-Star to play alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2020-21.

The New York Daily News reported on Thursday afternoon that the Nets have had “internal discussions” about a trade for Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal.

Beal, 26, has blossomed into one of the best shooting guards in the NBA. He’s had an exceptional statistical season playing without John Wall in 2019-20.

The Wizards are extremely high on Beal, though, and they signed him to a two-year, $72 million extension before the 2019-20 season. Washington is unlikely to trade him before Wall returns and the franchise makes a push back to playoff contention.

From the report:

Immersed in their championship window, the Brooklyn Nets are in the market for a third star and have internally discussed avenues of acquiring Wizards guard Bradley Beal, the Daily News has learned. It’s unclear whether Beal will become available, though his circumstances have prompted speculation. The two-way guard is among the league’s highest-paid players and on a Wizards team with a low ceiling. He signed a two-year, $72 million extension last year that quelled trade rumors but Washinton (24-40) is again lottery-bound.

Beal would be an ideal running mate for Irving and Durant. His game complements the two star players extremely well.

The Nets likely wouldn’t be able to pull off a trade for Beal until at least next summer, though. The Wizards will most likely wait to make a decision on a major move like this until they see what Wall looks like when he returns from injury.

The NBA’s 2019-20 season is expected to potentially return sometime in July.