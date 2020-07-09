Former No. 2 Pick Michael Beasley Reportedly Close To New Deal

Michael Beasley, a former No. 2 NBA Draft pick and a generally enigmatic figure, could head to the NBA Bubble in Orlando. He is reportedly in the mix for one of the Brooklyn Nets roster spots.

The Nets were already missing superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving due to injury. The team, which is likely to make the playoffs, is also struggling as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan, two off the team’s best players, have tested positive and will be out.

The team is scrambling to assemble a MASH unit to head to Orlando. On Wednesday night, reports emerged that 40-year old Jamal Crawford is set to sign with the team, after missing all of the 2019-20 season to this point. Crawford is one of the best pure scorers in recent NBA history. He averaged 7.9 points per game off the bench for the Phoenix Suns last year, his first season in single-digit scoring since 2001-02. The Nets will be his ninth team.

The next potential addition will be a bit more controversial. Michael Beasley, who was taken one pick after Derrick Rose in the 2008 NBA Draft after an incredible one-and-done year at Kansas State, has bounced around the league for over a decade. Last year, he averaged seven points per game in 26 appearances for the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he could fill one of Brooklyn’s roster openings, per reports.

Crawford reached agreement with the Nets, and Beasley is progressing toward a contract to provide Brooklyn with two accomplished veterans in NBA restart. Beasley also has a strong relationship with Kevin Durant. https://t.co/Dau3PVhSJw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2020

Beasley is a talented scorer. Just two years ago, his only season with the New York Knicks, he averaged 13.2 points per game.

He was drafted by the Miami Heat, and got off to a pretty decent start before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, when the team needed to open up room to sign LeBron James and Chris Bosh to form a Big Three with Dwyane Wade.

From there, he played for the Phoenix Suns, had a second stint with the Heat, and then single years with the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Knicks, and Lakers. Now, he’s set to try and help the Brooklyn Nets make a surprise run in the playoffs.