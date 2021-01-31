Report: Brooklyn Nets Are Signing A Veteran Wing

The Brooklyn Nets decided to close out their active January with another signing on Saturday. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, veteran free agent Iman Shumpert is working to finalize a deal with the team. The 30-year-old wing will return to the Nets after a short stint in Brooklyn at the beginning of last season.

Shumpert is considered somewhat of a journeyman in the NBA, having been with five organizations over the course of his nine-year career. The Georgia Tech product began his career with the Knicks, where he proved himself as a capable defender. In each of his 3+ years in New York, he averaged over a steal per game.

The defensive-minded wing reached the pinnacle of his professional career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he played from 2015 to 2018. Shumpert became a key piece of the 2016 title team that went toe-to-toe with the Warriors dynasty of the mid 2010’s. The Cavs often called upon him to guard the elite scorers of those Golden State powerhouse, allowing him to garner further respect around the league.

Now, Shumpert will head to Brooklyn, where he’ll need to revamp the Nets’ porous defense as well as his own career.

Free agent Iman Shumpert is finalizing a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2021

The 30-year-old will join a crowded Nets locker room, led by Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Brooklyn already capitalized on the trade market earlier this season, acquiring the former Rockets guard for a hefty package of picks and players. Although Harden has been a revelation on offense, the Nets still have problems on defense, ranking among the bottom in the league in defensive efficiency.

Iman Shumpert becomes just the latest addition that will have to find a role on the court with the team. It’s likely that head coach Steve Nash will want to use the 6-foot-6 wing sparingly, but may need to play him often for defensive purposes. With plenty of time left in the regular season, the Nets will get the chance to try out a variety of new rotations that implement their newest veteran.

Brooklyn probably isn’t done scooping up talent this season, but for now, will be content to add Shumpert to its title contending roster.