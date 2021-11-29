Brookyln Nets Reportedly Suffer Significant Injury Loss

Brooklyn Nets veteran guard/forward Joe Harris will be out for the next 4-to-8 weeks following ankle surgery, his agent told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harris, who has not played in two weeks, has missed the last six games for the Nets. Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash told reporters that the surgery will address a “little bone particle” in Harris’ left ankle.

Nash added that it is a “good thing” that the sharpshooter is getting this taken care of now, enabling him to return later in the season. Harris injured the ankle against the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 14.

In 14 games this season, Harris has averaged 11.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per appearance while shooting 46.6% from three-point range.

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is expected to miss four to eight weeks with ankle surgery, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Surgery is addressing "a little bone particle" in ankle, Steve Nash said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 29, 2021

The game prior to getting injured, Harris scored a season-high 24 points on 6-of-8 shooting from behind the arc. He is a career 43.9% marksman from three-point range.

The Nets are currently 14-6 and in first place in the Eastern Conference. They will be back in action tomorrow night against their crosstown rivals, the New York Knicks.