Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Message For Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has two NBA championships. The superstar forward won back-to-back titles during his time with the Golden State Warriors.

According to Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley, though, Durant should not be bragging about those championships.

Barkley, arguably the most-outspoken analyst in the NBA, believes that Durant was merely a “bus rider” during those championship wins.

The former NBA star told The Dan Patrick Show that Durant remains a “bus rider” until he wins a championship with the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant, unsurprisingly, does not agree with that sentiment. He believes he earned those championships in Golden State.

“No. What does that even mean?” Durant told JJ Redick in response to a question about taking the easy way out. “I just never understood what that means. Cause I still come to work every day. I go through every rep at 100 percent speed. I just don’t understand that. I played at an elite level in the Finals at all the biggest moments. And I can understand if I didn’t play well at all, but I played the best that I could in both Finals for that team. I felt like I got up every day and held myself to a championship, elite player standard and I reached it pretty much 95 percent of the time. Well, 98 percent of the time in practice and games and shootarounds. So, yeah, of course I earned that.”

It’s unfair to call Durant a “bus rider” for those championship wins, as he was Golden State’s best player. However, there are many within the NBA community that will feel differently about a Durant championship in Brooklyn. A championship with the Nets will be seen as much more significant than the ones in Golden State, similar to how LeBron’s title in Cleveland is viewed.