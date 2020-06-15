Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Response To Kyrie Irving

Former NBA star and Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley joined ESPN’s Get Up! on Monday morning to discuss the state of the 2019-20 season.

Over the weekend, players like Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard reportedly made it clear that they are against the season being resumed in Orlando, Florida.

Both Irving and Howard believe this is not the time for basketball, as nationwide Black Lives Matter protests take place across the country.

“I agree with Kyrie. Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction. Sure it might not distract us the players, but we have resources at hand majority of our community don’t have. And the smallest distraction for them, can start a trickle down effect that may never stop. Especially the way the climate is now. I would love nothing more than to win my very first NBA Championship. But the unity of My People would be an even bigger Championship, that’s just [too] beautiful to pass up. What better time than now for us to be focusing on our families,” Howard told CNN.

Barkley said on ESPN’s Get Up! on Monday morning that he believes the 2019-20 season needs to be resumed. The former NBA star said it would be a dumb decision if the players decided to not play.

“Catastrophic” is how Barkley would describe a canceled NBA season.

Barkley finished by saying players need to realize how much money is being lost due to the pandemic.

“Their financial situation is going to change,” Barkley said. “The (pandemic) bill is going to come due.”