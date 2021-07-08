Charles Barkley Continues To Hate On 1 NBA Team

At this point, Charles Barkley has made it abundantly clear that he does not care for the Brooklyn Nets, or more specifically, their roster construction.

Earlier in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Barkley publicly said he was rooting against the Nets, because of how they built their “superteam.” Now that Brooklyn has been eliminated, Barkley has been able to rest easy.

This afternoon, Sir Charles sat down with Michael Holley and Michael Smith before the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe. The topic of the Nets came up during his appearance.

“You preaching to the choir… I don’t care who wins, as long as they don’t win, I’m happy!” Barkley said after Holley shared his disdain for Brooklyn.

The Nets’ “Big Three” of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving was constructed to win championships, but the trio fell short this year due to injuries. Harden and Irving both got hurt during Brooklyn’s Eastern Conference semifinal loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks are actually Barkley’s pick to win the NBA Finals, but they find themselves in a 1-0 hole after losing Tuesday night. Game 2 is set for tonight in Phoenix.