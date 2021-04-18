Charles Barkley Reveals Why He’s Rooting Against 1 NBA Team

For a long time now, Charles Barkley has made it abundantly clear that he is not a fan of the NBA’s “super team” phenomenon of roster building.

So, with that in mind, maybe it’s not that surprising that Barkley said he will be rooting against one NBA team in particular this postseason: the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets, of course, have built their “Big Three” by signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency and orchestrating a blockbuster trade for James Harden this season. All three have shared the court on only a handful of occasions due to injuries, but when Brooklyn is at full-strength, they’re probably the team to beat in the NBA.

Barkley will be pulling hard for somebody, anybody really, to knock off the Nets in the upcoming playoffs

“I’m always going to root against Brooklyn,” Barkley said on TNT Thursday night, via Larry Brown Sports. “I don’t like the way they put the team together. You know I’m never going to be a proponent of guys teaming up. Never going to be for it. I’m rooting for anybody to beat Brooklyn.”

If Sir Charles is trying to forecast which teams might be able to make him happy and eliminate a Brooklyn team with a full roster, the 76ers and Bucks seem to be the only ones capable in the Eastern Conference.

A healthy Lakers team can definitely beat the Nets in a hypothetical NBA Finals matchup, but the jury is out on some of the other Western Conference contenders.