Charles Barkley Rips Kyrie Irving For His Comments About Nets

Kyrie Irving’s first year with the Brooklyn Nets has been far from what was expected when he signed on the dotted line. Since making his return off a two-month injury layoff earlier this week, the Nets have gone just 1-2, and are now 18-22 on the season.

Following last night’s 117-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Kyrie was somewhat critical of the team. He asserted that while he and Kevin Durant are good, they need more to get over the hump.

Via SB Nation:

“Collectively, I feel like we have great pieces, but it’s pretty glaring we need one more piece or two more pieces that will complement myself, KD [Kevin Durant], DJ [DeAndre Jordan], GT [Garrett Temple], Spence [Dinwiddie], Caris [LeVert], and we’ll see how that evolves.”

That, in turn, drew the ire of NBA analyst Charles Barkley.

After hearing the comments, the NBA legend ripped Kyrie, saying that the Nets were a playoff team without him last season.

“We made the playoffs without you. And for you to come in here and play half the season and then say, ‘Well we’re just not that good. We’re missing some big pieces.’ Like, no dude we made the playoffs ourselves last year without you. We’re bringing in an All-Star player. We should be… a top four seed, easily.”

Charles reacts to Kyrie Irving's comments after the Nets loss last night 👀 pic.twitter.com/qWHE82RDrv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 17, 2020

The six-time All-Star is putting up career numbers in the 14 games he’s played for Brooklyn so far. But the Nets are only 5-9 in games he’s played.

Granted, one can imagine the Nets will be better as a whole if and when Kevin Durant returns from his Achilles injury.

Brooklyn is currently 3.5 wins ahead of the Chicago Bulls for the 8th seed in the NBA playoffs. But if Durant doesn’t return beforehand – and he probably won’t – the Nets locker room could suffer.